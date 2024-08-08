Ottawa Police Officer being attacked by internal government forces, for fully understanding that the fake COVID vaccine is killing children in the womb. The message being sent here is crystal clear. If you want to get paid by the government, you will say nothing when the government goes on its various depopulation-killing sprees.

I've have been writing for decades about this. I was walking down Main Street today and this is a prime example. It's beyond disgusting that police (on any level) are protecting the murder of unborn children...because of paycheque mind control. We've hit a moral rock bottom in our society and that's extremely obvious to all.

https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/a-child-sacrifice-cult-walking-in-plain-sight