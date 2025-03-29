Orwell's Warning to the World-The Danger of Being a Good Person & Carl Jung-SIX Signs Of A STUPID Man ...
George Orwell was not born a visionary, but he became one. Before becoming the author of 1984 and Animal Farm, he was an ordinary young man—curious, restless, and deeply aware of the world's inequalities. From his childhood in colonial India to the streets of Paris and London, his experiences challenged his perception of reality and shaped his views on power, freedom, and manipulation. How did he transform his life and influence generations with his ideas? Discover the story behind the man who changed the way we see the world.
Are you unknowingly making the mistakes of a foolish man? Carl Jung believed that self-awareness is the key to true intelligence. In this video, we break down six dangerous signs of stupidity that hold people back—and more importantly, how to break free from them. From emotional control to mastering self-discipline, discover the mindset shifts that separate the wise from the ignorant. Are you ready to level up? Watch till the end and start your transformation today!
On the Orwell video, he is great at observing what is happening in the world and it was very interesting. Of course I read both books. Yet the title about 'being a good person' comes into play nowhere in the video. Of course there are many different definitions of what it means to be a 'good person.' For some it is blind compliance, for others it is to follow what the Bible teaches; which is never wrong even if we suffer for it. Jesus was the prime example of this. While watching that video I came across this one:
https://youtu.be/MlP1o8ovkX8?si=LHExtK_wwOW63Axm
which is truly interesting and I could relate to it. I learned many of those same lessons. I have always been accused of being too "nice". People automatically assume that means you are 'weak.' God Himself is the perfect contradiction to this, He is all powerful and at the same time not only as good as can be but the source of all goodness. The titles the Lion and the Lamb also capture this concept. Although I don't agree with every point in the video, for the most part it is really insightful. Here are some things kind people need to keep in mind:
1. You not only need firm boundaries, but they need to be even stronger than normal. People see you as a target they can take advantage of simply because you are 'nice.'
2. In order to apply the boundaries you need to be assertive. Say things in a polite but firm way and stick to your words. You are nobody's butler just because you are 'nice.' You are not a maid, a doormat, a volunteer, etc.
3. Don't put up with abuse, oppression, or anything like that or you will be enabling wrong instead of right. Think of yourself as sticking up for the general person, which in this case happens to be you.
4. Helping is good, but be careful not to help the wrong people. There are those who will endlessly take advantage of you just because you are generous and they are lazy. The best help they can receive is to learn how to do it themselves, develop responsibility, and the hard lessons of life instead of someone else doing everything for them. That won't help them but only enables their helplessness. We must take a balanced approach and truly scrutinize who really needs help and who does not. Helping the homeless is a good example. Some are drug addicts and want to remain that way, while others just fell on hard times and need a hand up.
5. When I set out and became a math teacher, I had the enthusiastic and starry eyed delusion that my passion for the subject would be contagious and I could pass it on to my students. I discovered that most had no interest in math in any way and it was just a suffering they had to endure. The few that felt otherwise.... already felt that way and it was not by me. Sure, you can light a spark here and there, but most people will gravitate to what they like automatically anyway. I found this principle to be true in so many areas of life from a passion for God to anything else.
6. I like how the video called it intelligent kindness and it explains a lot of the ways God works if you really think about it. But it is practical in the sense that it enables you to do the most good and not be taken advantage of and get burned out.
7. With the point above combined with the one before it, I found the same thing. You can try to do good in the world, but most will not appreciate it. There is some impact you can have, but most things will not change. Overall you cannot 'change the world,' it is only the gospel that enables any true change because it works from the inside out and not the outside in, transforming the heart of the person and thus the motives and actions, etc. one person at a time. Yet most will not embrace it. Most will remain sinful, evil, unrepentant, and only God's judgment at the every end will clean things up, He is the only one who can 'change the world' and restore paradise. Not that we should not try to do good, but we must be strategic about it.
8. God is in control and I see the world as sort of a sorting process and people will gravitate either towards God or away from Him. It is not supposed to be heaven on earth yet until Jesus returns and the Millennium begins. Being kind is a reflection of Him. But we should not 'cast our pearls before the swine.' Don't let people manipulate you just because you are 'nice.'