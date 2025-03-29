George Orwell was not born a visionary, but he became one. Before becoming the author of 1984 and Animal Farm, he was an ordinary young man—curious, restless, and deeply aware of the world's inequalities. From his childhood in colonial India to the streets of Paris and London, his experiences challenged his perception of reality and shaped his views on power, freedom, and manipulation. How did he transform his life and influence generations with his ideas? Discover the story behind the man who changed the way we see the world.

Are you unknowingly making the mistakes of a foolish man? Carl Jung believed that self-awareness is the key to true intelligence. In this video, we break down six dangerous signs of stupidity that hold people back—and more importantly, how to break free from them. From emotional control to mastering self-discipline, discover the mindset shifts that separate the wise from the ignorant. Are you ready to level up? Watch till the end and start your transformation today!