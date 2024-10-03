Please America—-We have to Stand Up to the Plate. They are systematically KILLING US. It’s only a matter of time before they create unbelievable chaoes and destruction to every single on of us. We have to STAND UP. Please donate whatever you can so that this grassroots operation of incredible human beings can get supplies medicine food and water to these People in Asheville and surrounding cities and states who are trapped in those mountains. Please America, this is my desperate ‘ALL CALL’ to Boots on the Ground.

Operation Airdrop Inc

‪(940) 268-3553‬

contact@operation-airdrop.com

EIN number: 82-2886264

PO Box 1271

Bedford TX 76095

https://www.operation-airdrop.com/

https://operation-airdrop.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/post

Our Story

Board Chairman, Doug Jackson, and Board Member, Robert Johnson, flew supplies to Conroe/Houston. They saw a need for greater collective aid to smaller communities still cut off due to flooding where FEMA couldn't immediately provide aid.

Jackson involved former Executive Director, Brian Kelly, and current Executive Director, Alex Clark, along with other aviation connections to collectively organize a base of operations in Dallas, Texas. Hundreds of flights were coordinated for deployment to Beaumont, Orange County and the rest of the greater Houston area.

The relief efforts of this unofficial mission was the founding of Operation Airdrop. To this day every, team member - from Board members to pilots to ground personnel - are volunteers who devote their time to helping people in need following large-scale natural disasters.

Our Team

Our team is made up of 100% volunteers from different backgrounds, industries, and experiences whom all have a passion for service and aviation.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors at Operation Airdrop comprises experienced leaders and visionaries who guide our mission and strategic direction. Each board member brings a unique perspective and skill set, united by a shared commitment to serving communities affected by natural disasters. They oversee our initiatives, ensure transparency and accountability, and help cultivate partnerships that enhance our ability to deliver critical aid where it's needed most.

Our Response Methods

At Operation Airdrop, we are committed to delivering rapid and effective relief to communities impacted by natural disasters. Our innovative response methods ensure that essential supplies reach those in need when it matters most. Airborne Disaster Relief

We organize dedicated volunteers with private aircraft to transport critical supplies directly to affected areas. By leveraging the resources of general aviation, we can provide timely assistance in the wake of disasters. Grassroots Collaboration

We connect local charity organizations with remote volunteers through municipal airports, fostering collaboration and enhancing relief efforts. This grassroots approach ensures that resources are mobilized efficiently and effectively. Large or Small Scale Support

Whether the disaster is large or small, Operation Airdrop can coordinate a range of resources under one unified banner. Our flexibility allows us to adapt to various needs and challenges, ensuring comprehensive support for impacted communities. Boots in the Air

In the immediate aftermath of a major disaster, we tackle critical "week one" problems by moving essential supplies within hours, not days. Our swift response helps alleviate the urgent needs of those affected, restoring hope and dignity in their time of crisis.

