For My Readers Only - Take This One Action Today to Protect Yourself and Your Family from the Energy Shortages - click here for what you need to do today.

Here I Explain What the Iran Invasion Was Really About - this video went viral around the world, as plenty of folks are interested in alternative views, regarding why there’s so much focus on the destruction of energy infrastructure in the Middle East. Click here to watch.

David Hughes Explains That Governments and Media Are Focusing in Unison to Scramble the Brains of The Public - click here to watch and listen.

The Forever Brilliant James Corbett Explains the Ongoing Iran Con Job - click here to watch and listen.