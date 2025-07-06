ONE NATION NO LONGER UNDER GOD...
You Have the Right to Remain Mouthy
We Are Not Safe in a Trump-Led America
The United States of America is far less safe with Donald Trump running it than with previous presidents…
2 hours ago · 30 likes · 3 comments · The Mouthy Renegade Writer
The Developer
Forecast: One Nation, Underwater
2 hours ago · 25 likes · 7 comments · Donny Evans
Son of the New American Revolution
Why Most of the World’s Population Don’t Have a Clue About Zionism
Sometimes we are captive to our own cultural prejudices and assume that the rest of the world understands or perceives an issue in the same way we do. I started thinking about this after my conversation on Friday with Jyotishman… I realized that I had assumed that most people are familiar with the eschatological beliefs of Jews, and Christians, which is…
20 hours ago · 138 likes · 6 comments · Larry C Johnson
The Biblical Man
BLACK PILL CHRISTIAN: When Following Jesus Feels Like Hell on Earth
4 hours ago · 27 likes · 7 comments · Biblical Man
Helena’s Substack
Apostles, Disciples, & Missionaries: Misguided Beliefs
What do you say when a non-relative family member criticizes your grown son because he isn’t Christian ‘enough’? When they declare that they are doing the calling of God and he isn’t. When they tell you that you and your son should be grateful for the little time they are doling out to family instead of being sad or missing their brother, their son? Whe…
2 hours ago · 2 likes · 3 comments · Helena Glass