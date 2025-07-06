Helena’s Substack

Apostles, Disciples, & Missionaries: Misguided Beliefs

What do you say when a non-relative family member criticizes your grown son because he isn’t Christian ‘enough’? When they declare that they are doing the calling of God and he isn’t. When they tell you that you and your son should be grateful for the little time they are doling out to family instead of being sad or missing their brother, their son? Whe…