A Metropolitan Police officer was sacked for criticising Israel on social media-All this has done is prove that you can't criticise Israel without getting in trouble…

Council Estate Media

It’s rare that you will see me take the side of a police officer, but sometimes police officers try to do the right thing. The irony is that when they do, it can often land them in trouble.

When people say “all cops are bastards”, it’s because they’re part of a system that expects them to be bastards. Sometimes good guys enter the police force, but they probably won’t go as far as the ruthless authoritarian types.