ONE CROOK IN POWER…PARDONING ANOTHER CROOK IN JAIL--WHAT A BIG SURPRISE! — Trump pardoned ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich—President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose 14-year sentence for political corruption charges he commuted during his first term. The Republican president called the Democratic former governor, who once appeared on Trump's reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice," "a very fine person" and said the conviction and prison sentence "shouldn't have happened." Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 on charges that included seeking to sell an appointment to then-President Barack Obama's old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children's hospital.



