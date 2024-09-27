Historic event! Dr.SHIVA is the first Naturalized U.S. Citizen who is now on the ballot for President of the United States. This has NEVER occurred before in U.S. history.

He is now Listed as a Write-In, in 46 States. This has been a historic struggle to get Dr.SHIVA on States’ ballots fighting unconstitutional laws.

To move history forward, on September 20, 2024, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai – “Dr.SHIVA” – filed a historic lawsuit, specifically a Writ of Petition for Certiorari for the Supreme Court to consider the following questions in light of the violation of his constitutional rights by the NJ Democratic State Committee.

No._______

In the Supreme Court of the United States _____________ DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI PETITIONER v. NEW JERSEY DEMOCRATIC STATE COMMITTEE, ET AL., RESPONDENTS _____________ ON PETITION FOR WRIT OF CERTIORARI TO THE SUPREME COURT OF NEW JERSEY _____________ PETITION FOR WRIT OF CERTIORARI _____________ DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI Petitioner, Pro Se 701 Concord Avenue Cambridge, MA 02138 vashiva@cytosolve.com 857-393-7910

PARTIES TO THE PROCEEDINGS Petitioner Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - “Dr. Shiva” - was Respondent in the state courts. The following were Petitioners in the state courts and are respondents here: New Jersey Democratic State Committee (“NJDSC”); New Jersey Secretary of State (“NJSOS”) Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, in her official capacity, and New Jersey Division of Elections (“NJDOE”) Acting Director Donna Barber, in her official capacity. A corporate disclosure statement is not required because Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is not a corporation. See Sup. Ct. R. 29.6.

https://vashiva.com/one-america-one-citizenship/