In the early 20th century, a shadowy and unsettling narrative began to emerge about the true nature of individual identity and financial systems.

The story goes that the very essence of each person—represented by their social security number and birth certificate—was deeply entangled with a global corporate scheme. According to this theory, the numbers on the back of a social security card, printed in red, symbolize a form of stock, with wealthy individuals marked as preferred stock and poorer individuals as common stock.

This system, proponents argue, reduces human beings to mere commodities bought and sold through their birth certificates, fundamentally altering their status from citizens to financial assets. As the narrative unfolds, it claims that the establishment of the Federal Reserve System was a pivotal moment in this corporate manipulation.

Following World War I, which is described as a hostile takeover of European corporate interests by American forces, the United States faced economic ruin. In a desperate bid for financial stability, the U.S. government allegedly used its citizens as collateral to secure loans from international bankers, thus entrenching them in a system of perpetual debt.

The theory suggests that the U.S. government, now viewed as a corporate entity, handed over birth certificates as proof of the value of its human stock to banks, cementing a cycle of financial servitude. The story further posits that the legal and financial systems are designed to maintain control over individuals through complex maritime admiralty law.

This law, originating from maritime trade, supposedly extends to individuals due to their birth being linked to water—hence the term "maritime admiralty product." According to this view, the use of all capital letters in legal documents signifies the transformation of individuals into corporate entities, with the judicial system operating as a mechanism to enforce compliance and collect debts for the banking institutions. Ultimately, this narrative suggests that understanding these underlying principles can empower individuals to reject the corporate and legal systems imposed upon them.

By recognizing the distinction between personal identity and the corporate entity represented by their name in all capital letters, people might resist the legal and financial controls that bind them. The story ends on a defiant note, encouraging people to assert their freedom and reject the manipulative systems designed to enslave them under the guise of citizenship and legal obligation.