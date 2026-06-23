Pharmakeia (also spelled pharmakia) is an ancient Greek word that translates literally to the use or administering of drugs, medication, or poison. Over time, it also came to be associated with drug-related sorcery, witchcraft, and the use of magic potions. It is the etymological root of modern English words like "pharmacy" and "pharmacist".

Modern use of the word sorcery evokes images of supernatural power and spells; biblical use of pharmakeia doesn’t fit well with such ideas. Rather, the term suggests various forms of drug abuse. Those might include drug use in pagan worship, as an addiction, or as a poison used to manipulate and control others.

1. Classical Greece: Medicine and Magic—The word stems from pharmakon (φάρμακον), which meant a drug, herb, or medicine. In the ancient world, medicine, mysticism, and poisons were deeply intertwined. Because a specific herb or potion could heal, poison, or induce mind-altering states (for spiritual or recreational purposes), the definition encompassed all these uses. Pharmakeia referred to the actual preparation or administration of these substances.

2. Biblical Context: Sorcery and Witchcraft—In the New Testament (such as in Galatians 5:20 and Revelation 18:23), the word is translated as “sorcery” or “witchcraft.” In these instances, the term refers to the occult, the use of magical potions, and idolatrous practices to deceive or manipulate others. It was condemned because it involved relying on spiritual deception or harmful spellcraft rather than God.

3. Modern Evolution—Over time, the word lost its negative and mystical connotations in the Western world, narrowing in scope to strictly mean the science and practice of preparing medicines.

SOURCE: https://www.gotquestions.org/pharmakeia-in-the-Bible.html