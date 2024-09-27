President Scott Ellison sat down at the Resolute Desk located in the Oval Office and breathed a sigh of relief. He had done it.

Through the never-ending campaign trail, kissing a thousand slobbering babies, shaking a hundred thousand hands, and lying to millions of people hourly… HE. HAD. DONE. IT. He was now the President of the United States of America.

This was his first proper day in office after the gala, the celebrations, the drinking, and the whores brought to him while his wife was being shown what her role would be in the White House. Yes, Ellison thought, I am now the most powerful man in the entire fucking world. Hear me fucking roar.

“Mr. President, Mr. Rourke is here to see you,” came the voice over the intercom, of Judy, his office aid.

“Who? I don't know who that is? Is he on my itinerary?”

The door to the Oval office swung open and both Secret Service guards stood aside. A man, six feet tall, slicked back dark hair, severe widows peak, with a Roman nose, and dressed in black, walked into the office with complete authority.

Ellison stood up, “Now just a minute here.”

“Sit the fuck down Mr. President. This is the part of the onboarding process where you learn your place.”

Ellison's mouth dropped open, there was sweat on his brow, cotton mouth for his tongue, and nausea in his gut. He dropped back in his chair, not understanding why or how this intruder had power over him.

The man in black pulled out a manilla folder and threw it on the desk, “This how things work around here,” said the intruder.

Ellison opened the folder and read…

Congratulations Mr. President,

This may come as a shock to you but the fact is, you are not in control, you have no power, and you speak only by our authority. As a matter of fact, your opponent stomped you in the election and you are only in this office because we made it happen.

Who are we, you ask?

We are the ones that financed this country since the Federal Reserve came to be. Woodrow Wilson was our very first asset. We have controlled every administration since then. Some have gotten out of control and we've dealt with those that have refused to listen to reason. We hope you will not be one of those trouble makers and rock the boat.

You have 3 main initiatives.

You will start a war and continue the current wars being waged. The economy of the world depends on sustainable wars. You will fall in-line with the current global initiative we set for you, that aligns with our partners. You will shut the fuck up and never utter a word about us.

If you can do that, then we will have no issues with you and you will have the illusion of power and an established legacy when you leave. You'll also have plenty of whores, cocaine, and booze to get you through the next 4 years, and 8 years if we like your attitude.

This is not a partisan thing. The wars will appear to be justified, we'll make it all look like you had no choice. You will be a hero to your party. You can push your social issues all you want. They won't be major factors for the next 4 years. You'll be more focused over seas.

As for your counter-parts. Every world leader is under our control. The sustainable war requires this game of conflict to be played out and you are all a piece on our chess board.

As for the people, they are not of our concern. They are given entertainment and for the most part, obey like the sheep they have been trained to become.

If you agree, sign below. If you disagree… God have mercy on your soul because we sure as hell will not.

The man in black drew a 9mm pistol from inside his suit and held it down, in front of him.

“This has to be a joke,” said Ellison.

“I assure you sir. This is no joke. Sign the document and you'll be given your orders as they come available.”

“You can’t shoot me. The Secret Service is right outside that door.”

“The Secret Service are there to keep you in-line sir. You don't actually have any real power over them,” said the man in black with a smile.

“So this is all just some sort of twisted game?”

“You said it sir. Please sign.”

“What if I tell the people about this? You can't do anything about that.”

“You know that we know about your skeletons, sir. And even if you didn't have skeletons, we control the media and the algorithm. We can make something up. We've done it before, sir. Now sign it.”

Ellison picked up the pen and signed the paper and then sat back hard in his chair.

The man in black put his gun away, picked up the paper and left the office. From under the door Ellison saw a flash of light. He quickly hit the intercom button, “Judy, was the man that was just in here still out there?”

“I'm sorry Mr. President, but your first meeting is with General Worrell in 20 minutes. No one has been in to see you yet. Is everything okay.”

“Yes… yes… never mind.”

Ellison sat back and realized that regardless of how evil he thought himself to be, the monsters that were pulling the strings of the sustainable war were a million times more evil and now he was their pawn.

The End