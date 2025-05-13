O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has obtained and released exclusive video footage from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s main residence on Little St. James — marking the first time the public has seen verified images from within the compound since his 2019 arrest and subsequent death.

While aerial drone shots have shown the island’s exterior layout, no confirmed images from inside any of Epstein’s structures have surfaced — until now.

Captured shortly after Epstein’s arrest but before federal agents sealed off the island, the footage shows the kitchen of what is identified as the “main mansion.” The space is minimalist: white walls, stainless steel appliances, and sparse decor. However, one disturbing detail stands out — a prominently displayed framed photo of a nude infant sitting in a sink, holding what appears to be a phallic-shaped object.

Elements visible in this footage match details seen faintly through windows in earlier drone captures, adding further credibility to its authenticity.

Despite repeated public demands for accountability, key information surrounding Epstein’s island and associates remains concealed. Federal authorities, including the Department of Justice, have consistently declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

OMG is committed to full transparency. This video is part of a larger investigative series set to reveal more never-before-seen footage, documents, and evidence tied to Epstein’s residences and network.



Watch more on X/on Youtube

You ARE THE MEDIA NOW—Mainstream Media is DEAD. Join James O'Keefe in helping expose the truth with thousands of Citizen Journalists.

Support the Mission. JOIN THE MOVEMENT

https://okeefemediagroup.com/get-full-access/

Educate and Inform the Whole Mass of the People... They are the Only Sure Reliance for the Preservation of our Liberty—Thomas Jefferson