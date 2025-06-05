Support James O’Keefe and OMG in Delivering the Truth…

Dear Patriot,



As corporate America waves rainbow flags for Pride Month, OMG is exposing a sickening abuse of power that’s happening behind closed doors. Our undercover journalists caught Deshawn Eli Mack, a Nevada Department of Health and Human Services employee, admitting to approving claims sex reassignment surgeries and feminization procedures for children—without their parents’ consent. This is outrageous, and it’s happening on your dime.



Watch the video here and help OMG keep the lights on in June.



Mack bragged about classifying kids as “runaway youths” to bypass parental approval, even if they’re not runaways.

He said, “We don’t alert a parent,” and if a parent asks for their child’s medical records, he denies them access.

He even advised a trans teen to get a doctor to claim surgery is “medically necessary” so Medicaid—your tax dollars—pays for it.

His words: “I don’t see as many [transitions] as I would enjoy seeing.” This is a gross violation of parental rights and a betrayal of public trust.

We’re furious, and you should be too. Watch here and help us keep going.

Mack’s actions could constitute Medicaid fraud, health care fraud, and parental rights violations, potentially landing him in prison.



But exposing this takes guts and resources. Training our undercover journalists takes months. Hidden cameras cost thousands. Right now, I’ve got a stack of bills for travel, equipment, and legal fees to keep OMG running through June. We need your help to keep fighting.



Click here to watch the video and donate to OMG. Your support funds our next sting, equips our team, and protects our journalists from the deep state’s backlash. Don’t let Mack and others like him hide in the shadows—join us in exposing this corruption now!



Thank you for standing with us,

James O’Keefe

Founder and CEO

O'Keefe Media Group

