BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson Lead Scientist Confesses J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Was 'Not Safe and Effective,' Reveals “Lack of Research” From Rushing to Release Vaccine: “People Wanted It, We Gave It to Them”

July 15th, 2025

In a new undercover investigation, Johnson & Johnson Lead Scientist Joshua Rys told an OMG journalist that standard testing protocols were bypassed during the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.



“We didn’t do the typical tests,” Rys admitted, revealing that under pressure from the U.S. government and public demand, the company rushed the vaccine to market. “This was just, ‘let’s test it on some lab models… and just throw it to the wind and see what happens.’”



Rys acknowledged the public was never told about these shortcuts. “Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products?” he asked. “People wanted it, we gave it to them.”



While officials promoted the vaccines as “safe and effective,” Rys contradicted that claim: “None of that stuff was safe and effective,” he said.



He also described intense government pressure during Operation Warp Speed. “The government is like, ‘We need help… You’re solving this problem.’ People panic, so they try to solve it in whatever way they think is good.” OMG has reached out to both Joshua Rys and Johnson & Johnson for comment.



Stay tuned for part two.

