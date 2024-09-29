The American social class system differs notably from the royal and aristocratic lineages of that in Europe. In today's episode, we explain how the United States, this colossal experiment in meritocracy, has fashioned its own version of the social pecking order.

In the United States, the concept of “social class” diverges significantly from the hereditary aristocracy of Europe, which has long been defined by genetic lineage and centuries-old family fortunes.

America, in its original experiment with meritocracy, created a social hierarchy that lacks the clear-cut divisions of “nobility” versus “commoners,” resulting in a more subtle and complex class system. This system, while often denied, is very much present and perceptible to those navigating it, manifesting in a hierarchy that evolves even in the 21st century.

In 1983, cultural historian Paul Fussell provided a bold analysis of American social classes, identifying unspoken behaviors and indicators of class status, a framework we revisit today with modern updates.

We begin our exploration at the top of the social ladder with the “Top Out-of-Sight” class, which Fussell described as possessing immense wealth and power, yet remaining largely invisible to the public eye. This class includes families with vast fortunes accumulated over generations, such as the Mellons and Cargill-MacMillans, who exert significant influence without seeking public attention.

Descending from this elusive tier, we find the “Upper Class,” who, despite their prominence and influence, do not maintain the same degree of privacy, including well-known families like the Kennedys and Roosevelts.

Below them, the “Tech Elite” represents a new dimension in social stratification, composed of influential figures from the technology sector whose wealth and visibility challenge traditional class boundaries.

The “Upper Middle Class” is characterized by educational attainment and professional success rather than inherited wealth, often residing in prestigious neighborhoods and holding influential positions.

This group is followed by the “Middle Class,” whose members embody the pursuit of stability and modest success through hard work, evident in characters like Phil Dunphy and Leslie Knope.

The “High Proletarian” class consists of skilled workers whose trades are vital yet often undervalued, exemplified by figures like Tim Taylor and Mike Rowe.

Below them, the “Mid-Proletarian” class includes semi-skilled and unskilled laborers who perform essential roles while facing job insecurity and limited upward mobility, as illustrated by characters in “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Fargo.”

The “Low Proletarian” class struggles with chronic unemployment or low-wage work, their hardships captured in films like “Winter’s Bone” and “8 Mile.”

At the very bottom, the “Destitute” endure extreme poverty, battling for basic needs with minimal support, a plight portrayed in “Precious.”

Finally, the “Bottom Out-of-Sight” class remains almost entirely invisible to society, dealing with severe hardships and marginalization, often featured in the YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly.