Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Congenital syphilis PSA, the rates are surging! Why? Congenital syphilis (pregnancy maternal linked) is a sentinel event demonstrating failure of the local public health program; 'As a physician, I

The urgency is that ‘Public health must work toward making prenatal care early, easy, and universal, with same-week prenatal care entry, walk-in and telehealth options, and evening and weekend clinics. Instead of cutting public insurance programs, Medicaid should be expanded, with presumptive eligibility in pregnancy, and have zero-cost visits, laborato…