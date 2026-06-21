OH YOU SATANIC BASTARD...YOU HAVE LEFT BEHIND YOUR DEMONIC LEGACY FOR ALL OF US TO SURVIVE...
STAY ON THOSE FILES AMERICA...
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Congenital syphilis PSA, the rates are surging! Why? Congenital syphilis (pregnancy maternal linked) is a sentinel event demonstrating failure of the local public health program; 'As a physician, I
The urgency is that ‘Public health must work toward making prenatal care early, easy, and universal, with same-week prenatal care entry, walk-in and telehealth options, and evening and weekend clinics. Instead of cutting public insurance programs, Medicaid should be expanded, with presumptive eligibility in pregnancy, and have zero-cost visits, laborato…
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6 hours ago · 4 likes · Dr. Paul Alexander
Died Suddenly's Substack
The Measles Vaccine Caused THIRTY TIMES More Deaths Than Measles Itself
A recent exchange during a West Virginia Senate Education Committee hearing has gone viral online, reigniting a longstanding debate over vaccine mandates, medical freedom, and how public health risks should be measured…
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7 hours ago · 25 likes · 4 comments · Died Suddenly News
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)
BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 Vaccination During Early Pregnancy Linked to Major Birth Defects
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
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3 days ago · 224 likes · 36 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH