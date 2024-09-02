Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOH MY DEAR GODCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOH MY DEAR GODHOW DID HUMANITY GET THIS BEYOND STUPID? OR IS IT FEAR?Alicia Lutz-RolowSep 02, 2024Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterOH MY DEAR GODCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/GSpFBAMzu3yc/?list=notifications&randomize=falseShare this postAlicia’s NewsletterOH MY DEAR GODCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51Share
I am so flattered, we have each other!! God is good!!Always !! God bless you sweet lady!!
People who have no relationship with our Heavenly Father have no hope so they are easy targets.