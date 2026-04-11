Who Is Amanda Ungaro?

Amanda Ungaro is a Brazilian model, reportedly the former partner of Paolo Zampolli- a modelling agent and Trump ally who is widely credited with bringing Melania to the United States and introducing her to Donald Trump. Amanda Ungaro herself was discovered by Zampolli when he was working as a modelling agent and was recruited by him to come to America. Her connection to the Epstein world is more than peripheral.

‘Hidden Connections’: Who Is Amanda Ungaro And Why Is She Threatening To ‘Expose’ Melania Trump?

Published By : Mallika Soni-News18.com Last Updated:April 11, 2026, 06:22 IST

As First Lady Melania Trump held a surprise press conference denying any links to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an X (formerly Twitter) account bearing the name Amanda Ungaro- claiming to be an Epstein survivor and a longtime acquaintance of the FLOTUS- threatened to go public with what she calls Melania’s “hidden connections.”

“Hello Melania, I was around you for 20 years,” the account read, adding, “You knew I was inside ICE, and you know what hurts after all this time? I stayed close to your family- your mother and your father- not because of you, but because of them, at events and everything else. So shut your mouth when speaking about me. Because I will expose everything I know.”

In an interview with Brazil’s O Globo newspaper, Amanda Ungaro recounted flying from Paris to New York on Epstein’s private jet at the age of 17, alongside her agent at the time, Jean-Luc Brunel.

“About 30 girls, beautiful and very young- I felt immediate discomfort and wanted to get off the plane. I sensed something was wrong, but did not fully understand the abuse at the time,” she said of the journey. While she has stopped short of accusing Epstein of personally assaulting her, she has described herself as a victim of his wider modelling ecosystem. Amanda Ungaro has also spoken of her proximity to the Trumps.

“At New Year’s parties at Mar-a-Lago, we and one other couple were the only ones at the table with Trump and Melania,” she said in a separate interview, attributing the closeness to her relationship with Zampolli. The couple reportedly separated in 2023.

In 2025, Amanda Ungaro was arrested in Miami on charges of running an alleged unlicensed cosmetic surgery and Botox clinic. Shortly after the arrest, she was transferred to ICE immigration detention, where she remained for more than three months. In September 2025, Amanda Ungaro herself requested that an immigration judge order her deportation back to Brazil.

SOURCE: https://www.news18.com/world/hidden-connections-who-is-amanda-ungaro-and-why-is-she-threatening-to-expose-melania-trump-ws-l-10026929.html