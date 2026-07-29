OH LOOK...THE SELF PROCLAIMEWD FATHER OF THE VACCINE IS A FREAKING CLOWN!
STAY ON THE FILES
HustleBitch@HustleBitch_
🚨 DECLASSIFIED 1970 MILITARY REPORT REVEALS FOREST FIRES WERE DEVELOPED AS A WEAPON — AND THEY'RE USING IT RIGHT NOW A formerly classified U.S. military report from June 1970 details how to turn forests into weapons of mass incineration. It explains how to prepare vast areas
9:40 PM · Jul 21, 2026 · 174K Views
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Man in America
Exposing the Dark Enlightenment & the MAGA Technocratic Coup of America w/ Patrick Wood
This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being…
Listen now
7 hours ago · 18 likes · 1 comment · Man in America