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Anonymous
A World on the Edge of Heaven or HellI
Humanity stands at a crossroads unlike any other in modern history. Every day we witness technological marvels, medical breakthroughs, and advances that previous generations could scarcely imagine. Y…
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3 days ago · 52 likes · 1 comment · Anonymous
Jeanice Barcelo's Substack
Sayanim - Israel's Global Network of Volunteer Spies and Murderers
Jews operate as part of a hive mind. They function differently from the rest of Mankind because they are innately different. This is something Mankind needs to come to terms with. Jews function like machines with almost no emotion and no departure from set goals. They carry out their goals methodically over many millennia. The literally function li…
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3 days ago · 10 likes · 3 comments · jeanice barcelo
TYT Network
House Panel Dumps Ro Khanna Bid to Block U.S. & Israel Military Integration
The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected an amendment by Rep. Ro Khanna that would have stripped a provision from the annual defense bill that merges key elements of U.S. and Israeli military technology and intelligence, a measure Khanna and TYT hosts described as handing the Pentagon’s keys to a foreign government…
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3 days ago · 116 likes · 10 comments · TYT Network I The Young Turks
Jack Hopkins Now
Epstein: The Files We’ll Never See
Epstein: The Files We’ll Never See…
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3 days ago · 112 likes · 21 comments · Jack Hopkins
The New Christian Right
Tucker's Right, White People ARE Dying, And White Genocide Explains WHY.
Tucker Carlson recently opened a segment that triggered a coordinated meltdown among his critics, ultimately revealing more than they intended. Tucker’s claim is that “White people are dying.” And now, we can all add that to the long list of things you’re not allowed to notice without being called names. Caring about what happens to White people is mor…
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4 days ago · 19 likes · 1 comment · The New Christian Right
The Truth About Cancer
THE GREAT “UN-VAXXING”: Did Trump Blow a Hole in the CDC’s Broken Childhood Vaccine Schedule?
If you’ve been watching closely over the last few years, and we know you have, because you’re not the type to accept talking points without scrutiny, you’ve seen the medical establishment’s carefully constructed facade begin to crack. First came the gaslighting around “safe and effective” clot shots, with dissenting voices (like ours) silenced and adver…
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3 days ago · 88 likes · 18 comments · The Truth About Cancer
Tee Ashby
AIPAC Dem DECRIES Focus on Israel Lobby
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3 days ago · 30 likes · 4 comments · Tee Ashby