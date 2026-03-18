Objection: They're Coming for Us...CANCEL PARAMOUNT+ and HBO MAX!TAKING OUR STREETS BACK...RESISTING TYRANNICAL ICEAlicia LutzMar 18, 202622ShareWatch now Objection: They’re Coming for Us CANCEL PARAMOUNT+ and HBO MAX!MAGA = NAZI The people of Vermont stand up and resist against ICE thugs Listen now4 days ago · 3600 likes · 198 comments · Fascism.linkAMERICANS AGAINST ICE •Expose ICE abuse. Protect families.HE FOUGHT BESIDE U.S. SPECIAL FORCES — LESS THAN 24 HOURS AFTER ICE DETAINED HIM, HE WAS DEAD.Read more2 days ago · 103 likes · 15 comments · RESIST | FIGHT22Share