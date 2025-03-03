NOW IT'S SOUTH CAROLINA THEY SET ON FIRE... AMERICA YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT THEY ARE NOT GOING TO STOP UNTIL WE STOP THEM..
THE BURNING...RAPING & PILLAGING OF OUR NATION & OUR PEOPLE!
University of South Carolina— Navatek Win Contract to Research Navy Power & Energy Systems…Directed Energy Weapons, Such As Railguns, Lasers & Missile Defense Radars. SOURCE: https://sc.edu/uofsc/posts/2020/07/navatek_naval_contract.php
Directed energy weapons—such as lasers—use energy fired at the speed of light. These weapons can produce force that ranges from deterrent, to damaging, to destructive. Many countries, including the U.S., are researching their use.
Because they use energy instead of bullets or missiles, directed energy weapons could be less expensive per shot and have virtually unlimited firing power.
However, the long-term health effects of these weapons are unclear. They also generally have a shorter range than conventional weapons, and weather conditions—such as fog and storms—can make certain directed energy weapons less effective.
SOURCE: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-23-106717
What rare gems are found in South Carolina?
Gemstones reported from South Carolina, from the northwestern part of the State, include beryl (aquamarine, emerald, yellow beryl), corundum (sapphire), diamond, garnet, quartz (amethyst, chalcedony, smoky, colorless), petrified wood, sillimanite, topaz, tourmaline, and zircon.
Gold and other minerals accumulate in stream sediments because of the actions of erosion on the crystalline rock. South Carolina leads in vermiculite production and is a major producer of kaolin. Other industrial minerals include construction & industrial sand/gravel, crushed stone, and portland cement; a gold mine also began production recently.