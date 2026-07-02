NOTHING SAYS FEELING SAFE & PROTECTED...LIKE AMERICA BEING SPIED ON 24/7 BY CORRUPT SATANIC DEMONS RUNNING THE COUNTRY INTO THE ABYSS!STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJul 02, 2026414ShareSeemorerocks CERN, SWITZERLAND : IT LOOKS LIKE A CATASTROPHE IN THE MAKING, DOESN’T IT?? CERN, SWITZERLAND : IT LOOKS LIKE A CATASTROPHE IN THE MAKING, DOESN’T IT…Read morea day ago · 13 likes · 9 comments · Robin WestenraSeemorerocks CERN is shutting down until 2030Read more2 days ago · 16 likes · 9 comments · Robin Westenra414Share
I know that the things you’re mentioned in here or not wrong all the time. I just like to be a little more respectful of the people that are in those positions that aren’t necessarily running with the devil and all that stuff. We’ve gotta be understand that there’s some people that you need in those those lines of work that that are not your enemy and like the blessing we want to do is make them feel like they’re getting looked at like that.