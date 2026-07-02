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Whispering Pirate
10h

I know that the things you’re mentioned in here or not wrong all the time. I just like to be a little more respectful of the people that are in those positions that aren’t necessarily running with the devil and all that stuff. We’ve gotta be understand that there’s some people that you need in those those lines of work that that are not your enemy and like the blessing we want to do is make them feel like they’re getting looked at like that.

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