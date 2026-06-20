NOTHING FEELS RIGHT IN AMERICA OR EVEN SOMEWHAT FAMILIAR...DECEPTION & LIES FED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE ENDLESS...
STAY ON THOSE FILES...
Tee Ashby
The Quiet Merger: How Congress Is Merging the U.S. Military With Israel, and Nobody’s Talking About It
You know that old saying about a frog in boiling water? It’s not actually true, but it’s a perfect metaphor for what’s happening in Washington right now. While you’re going about your life, while the news cycle is busy yelling about whatever drama of the day is on X, Congress is quietly, deliberately moving to merge the American military with Israel’s. …
Read more
14 hours ago · 28 likes · Tee Ashby
Really American
BREAKING: Meloni Destroys Trump After He Begs for Credit
Good evening, this is Really American. It is Saturday, June 20, 2026. Trump picked a fight with an ally, deployed the National Guard to a puddle, and that was just by lunchtime…
Read more
10 hours ago · 37 likes · 5 comments · Really American
Israelites of the Bible became Caucasian nations of Europe that's why they want to destroy us Caucasians ( aka white people )
Judahites became Talmudic Kabbalah evil that became the International Jewish Terror operation ( Euro-Asian nomadic Mongresl Turdics Huns and Khazars)