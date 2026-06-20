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Alicia’s Newsletter

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Born Normal's avatar
Born Normal
20h

Israelites of the Bible became Caucasian nations of Europe that's why they want to destroy us Caucasians ( aka white people )

Judahites became Talmudic Kabbalah evil that became the International Jewish Terror operation ( Euro-Asian nomadic Mongresl Turdics Huns and Khazars)

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