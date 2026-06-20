Tee Ashby

The Quiet Merger: How Congress Is Merging the U.S. Military With Israel, and Nobody’s Talking About It

You know that old saying about a frog in boiling water? It’s not actually true, but it’s a perfect metaphor for what’s happening in Washington right now. While you’re going about your life, while the news cycle is busy yelling about whatever drama of the day is on X, Congress is quietly, deliberately moving to merge the American military with Israel’s. …