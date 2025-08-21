View in Web Browser

The Cabal and The Great Canadian Turkey Shoot - a brand-new article that transcribes a new way to look at our 5-year-old "died suddenly" dilemma. Click here.

A Serbian Minister Has a Stroke on LIVE TV, so I Wrote This Article About What Evil Really Is - this new article discusses the devil's inability to create anything of value and how the devil works around that limitation. Click here.

Is The Viral Theory of Disease Causation One of the Biggest Frauds in Human History? - the fear of viruses has people injecting themselves with poison plus acquiescing to being locked down and tyrannically controlled. But what if viruses don't exist? What if the idea of viruses causing disease was invented as a way to get you to agree to your perpetual slavery? Click here.

Mark Devlin - One of the Best When It Comes to Mind Control in the Music Business - another great interview from Mark Devlin regarding mind control in the music industry. Click here to watch and listen. Yes, your favorite artist or group are most likely directly involved.