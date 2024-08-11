The Sheriff is an award-winning documentary featuring Constitutional Attorney KrisAnne Hall. It documents the stories of 2 pastors and 2 sheriffs during the COVID lockdowns.

Both pastors refused to comply with the illegal government mandates. One Sheriff kept his oath, one did not. Attorney Hall explains the history and duty of the Office of Sheriff.

Each county and each state could roll back the tide of tyranny if every sheriff and resident was equipped with the knowledge in this documentary and the courage to put it into practice.

More empowering training like “The Sheriff”, is part of Attorney Hall’s courses at Liberty First Society.

Subscribe now to get your free copy of “The Sheriff” and continue preparing yourself to be a Liberty First Warrior.

noncompliantmovie.com