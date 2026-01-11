Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NAHLS's avatar
NAHLS
1h

Alicia, are you an a.i. bot, or a real so called "human" "being" ? Because it really seems you are not real, but an a.i. bot repeating other peoples websites and articles, etc., and spewing a bunch of treasonous, seditious, insurrection tripe that could get you in big trouble if you are in fact a real flesh and blood "person" ! You are spewing a bunch if ignorant shit that will get you a lot of bad publicity if you keep it up, but don't let that stop you, yes you have the 1st Amendment Right........but only if you are not a bot machine, but a real flesh and blood "person" !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture