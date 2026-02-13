In the aftermath of my recent appearance on Shaun Attwood’s podcast where we were unable to share full photos or even a full video of a ritualistic human sacrifice, I am sharing the information here for all subscribers.

Part One.

Rachel Chandler, known to some as “Child Handler,” took photographs of the hidden underground space located beneath the temple-like structure on Little St James aka “Orgy Island”.

The image above is of the video surveillance cameras on the island, showing different channels. Epstein had audio/surveillance equipment in all of his properties. What Shaun and I discussed on the podcast were specifically two images. Channel 10 shows what appears to be a group of naked young boys. Channel 11 has a woman who many people have stated looks like it could be Hillary Clinton.

Rachel Chandler’s Instagram, pre-Epstein’s arrest on July 6, 2019, had images such as the two already shown. In the one above, we see two young girls, approximately 3 years of age, role-playing a Satanic Sacrifice. The girl dressed in white is lying on a five-pointed star pentagram surrounded by candles. The second girl kneeling above her wears the hooded black robe and is brandishing a dagger. These pentagrams have been used throughout history as a symbol, often in magic or the occult, and refer to human offerings to the Devil.

The third image (below) that I shared with Shaun could not be shown as it references cannibalism—which, as per the recent Epstein document drop—the public has learned is part of the secret societies to which royal families, prominent families, and many of the politicians across country borders practice.

A friend of Rachel Chandler, with what appears to be blood dripping from her mouth…I share more information in my book ‘Chasing Chandler’ available on my website here or by clicking on the book cover below.

Part Two.

Leslie Wexner was referred to as SHEDIM, pronounced šēḏim…A portrait of Leslie Wexner hung over the fireplace in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan residence. This photo was provided as