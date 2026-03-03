The Grayzone journalist Max Blumenthal explains that the U.S. and Israel are pursuing a strategy to completely destabilize Iran by bombing police stations and residential areas, aiming to fragment the country into warring factions similar to Libya and Syria. He argues that Donald Trump was sold a delusional vision by neoconservatives and Israeli influence that quick regime change was possible, but the attacks have instead unified the Iranian population against what they view as satanic aggression.



Blumenthal highlights for Jimmy that the U.S. is now repositioning critical military assets from Asia to defend Israel, weakening its strategic position against China, while Pentagon leadership privately opposes the war. He concludes that Israel’s Netanyahu is openly taking credit for dragging America into this conflict to ensure perpetual U.S. involvement in the Middle East, even as American service members are put in harm’s way with no clear mission.



