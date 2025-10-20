Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle's avatar
Kyle
1h

Oh Bull Shit!!! How much did Trump pay you to lie???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture