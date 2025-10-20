This wasn’t just juvenile political theater. It was a window into an administration that views dissent and Americans’ First Amendment right as something to be mocked, crushed, and, quite literally, shit on.

In this segment, Jimmy and journalist/podcaster Mel K criticize the upcoming “No Kings” rallies, claiming

They are funded by elite organizations and lack genuine grassroots purpose or policy demands.

They argue that many U.S. institutions—including unions and nonprofits—have been infiltrated by powerful interests promoting global governance and surveillance initiatives.

They go on to connect historical U.S. foreign policy, intelligence agencies, and financial institutions to what they describe as a long-term erosion of American sovereignty and personal freedoms.

They both express concern about expanding digital surveillance, corporate power, and the influence of global entities such as BlackRock and the World Economic Forum.

“The greatest injustice is when those in power exploit the weak and vulnerable.” — Hiram Johnson