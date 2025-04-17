Reliable, verifiable information on high-level corruption and cover-ups, and a call to work together for the greater good of all…Our organization was founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world. This website has received over 24 million visits since it was first established in 2003, with a dedicated mission to provide our readers with reliable, verifiable information.

We live in a complex world. Mainstream media rarely tells us the whole story. At WantToKnow.info, we go beyond today's headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who's elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high-level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power.

