Dr. Jerome Corsi analyzes the sweeping political changes following Zohran Mamdani’s victory as New York City’s new mayor, marking a sharp turn toward socialist policies. What does this mean for the future of America’s cities—and for the Democratic Party as a whole?

Dr. Corsi explores the deeper ideological roots of this transformation, tracing it through the lens of Yuri Bezmenov’s warnings about cultural subversion and the long-term effort to replace faith, family, and freedom with government dependency and globalist control.

Key topics include:

🔹 The growing alliance between radical progressives and Marxist ideologies

🔹 How NYC’s new leadership could reshape policing, housing, and immigration policies

🔹 The ripple effects for other Democrat-led states like New Jersey and Virginia

🔹 The return of Cold War–style propaganda and a new ideological struggle for America’s future

🔹 Why the nation’s moral and cultural foundations must be rebuilt to resist collapse