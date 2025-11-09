NEW YORK TAKES THE SOCIALIST HIT!
WTF HAPPENED TO THE MINDS OF THE STRONG, OUTSPOKEN NEW YORKERS?
Dr. Jerome Corsi analyzes the sweeping political changes following Zohran Mamdani’s victory as New York City’s new mayor, marking a sharp turn toward socialist policies. What does this mean for the future of America’s cities—and for the Democratic Party as a whole?
Dr. Corsi explores the deeper ideological roots of this transformation, tracing it through the lens of Yuri Bezmenov’s warnings about cultural subversion and the long-term effort to replace faith, family, and freedom with government dependency and globalist control.
Key topics include:
🔹 The growing alliance between radical progressives and Marxist ideologies
🔹 How NYC’s new leadership could reshape policing, housing, and immigration policies
🔹 The ripple effects for other Democrat-led states like New Jersey and Virginia
🔹 The return of Cold War–style propaganda and a new ideological struggle for America’s future
🔹 Why the nation’s moral and cultural foundations must be rebuilt to resist collapse