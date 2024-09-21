Toxicologist Prof Michael Palmer MD "And because a BIG PUSH is now on to replace all "conventional" "vaccine" "technology" with this New Genocidal Technology, the perpetrators of the COVID-PHARMA GENOCIDE may well soon succeed in morphing their culling action into AN EVEN GREATER DISASTER that may deserve a new name such as "PHARMAGEDDON" US writer Michael Yon, former member of the US Special Forces, reports on another variant that now exists, which comes from the injections, namely self-replicating mRNA.

He is not referring to one of the old fatal variants, but rather to a new one that is self-replicating. Of course, we are not dealing with a vaccine, therefore, it will simply spread. The current variant has been strengthened to infect unvaccinated people who have contact with those receiving this specific kind of mRNA self-replicating technology. One person can infect everyone else. It’s like Dr Frankenstein’s monster, Yon says.