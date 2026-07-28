A Great 5 Minute Video Regarding the Hidden Secrets of How Our Reality Works - start your education as to how our reality really works, with this extremely interesting 5-minute video, from Greg Reese. Click here to watch.

Expand Your Knowledge on How Our Reality Really Works with this Full Documentary called “Water - Telephone to The Universe“ - this documentary will open your mind to what’s being hidden from humanity for a very long time. Click here.

Here Jason Breaks Down Some of The Mind Control Tactics Used on The Public During COVID - click here to watch one of Jason’s most recent walk and talks.

Seniors In Denmark and Finland Set for Massive Vaccine Cull - if seniors don’t know by now that vaccinations are state weapons, widely used to remove financial obligations owed to seniors, by government....then they’re most likely not going to survive the next 3 years. A big cull of the seniors (a population most likely to obey perceived authority) is well underway in Denmark and Finland, where state obligations to seniors are very large. Each senior “removed“ by fake vaccines, saves the state $1 million dollars plus. If it’s rolling out in Denmark and Finland now, it will make its way everywhere this fall. Click here.