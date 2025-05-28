Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
18m

Well Ashkenazi are predominant in The Ukraine and there are approximately 30 % Ashkenazi in Israel Bibi is one , so there would be a Bond between the two countries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture