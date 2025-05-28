NETANYAHU WORKS FOR SATAN...HE IS HIS TOP DEMON!
The WinePress News
Israel’s Cruelty In Gaza Is Fulfilling Bible Prophecy Through People Like Netanyahu
The following report was first published on November 6th, 2023, on winepressnews.com. Minor editions have been made…
11 hours ago · The WinePress
************WAIT…WHAT MFER?**************
BattleLines with Owen Jones
Israeli ex-PM admits Israel committing genocide
Israel has no moral or operational limit to the extermination of 2 million Palestinians in Gaza…
5 hours ago · Owen Jones
Ryan Dawson's Anti-neocon Report
Conservatives imploding over Israel
We need more people who reach millions of men to say this message. There is NO justification for what Israel is doing. They are just fire bombing populations and murdering children…
4 hours ago · Ryan Dawson
Murphy’s Law
America Is Helping Israel Starve Babies
“The entire 2.1 million population of Gaza is facing prolonged food shortages, with nearly half a million people in a catastrophic situation of hunger, acute malnutrition, starvation, illness and death. This is one of the world’s worst hunger crises, unfolding in real time…
10 hours ago · Marc Murphy
Well Ashkenazi are predominant in The Ukraine and there are approximately 30 % Ashkenazi in Israel Bibi is one , so there would be a Bond between the two countries.