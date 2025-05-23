NETANYAHU IS A MURDERING SHAMELESS PIG ... HE BELONGS TO SATAN AND WILL SPEND HIS ETERNITY THERE IN HELL...
NOBODY GETS TO LIVE FOREVER, YOU BASTARDS!
Breaking News: Two Israelis Killed in DC While Netanyahu Vows 'Hell' on Gaza – Women & Children Bearing the Brunt of the Carnage In a shocking turn of events, two Israelis have been killed in Washington D.C., while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to vow a devastating assault on Gaza. Tragically, it's the women and children of Gaza who are bearing the brunt of the violence, with 70% of the casualties being civilians. Piers Morgan now acknowledges the situation in Gaza as genocide, while Shmuley falsely claims it's 'open season on Jews.' The reality is, Israel has declared 'open season' on Palestinians, and this tragic path of destruction began long before the current escalation.
Part 1: The Rothschild Declaration
Part 2: The Wrong Enemy
Part 3: The Six Million
Part 4: The Danger Of Democracy
Part 5: The Way Of Deception
Part 6: The War Of Terror
Part 7: The Highest Art Of Warfare
Part 8: The Great Replacement
Part 9: The Jew World Order
Children and the elderly are dying from starvation in Gaza, says the health minister—UN spokesperson says about 90 aid trucks have entered Gaza, but the Palestinian Red Crescent says deliveries have not arrived.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/22/children-elderly-dying-starvation-gaza-health-minister