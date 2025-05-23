Breaking News: Two Israelis Killed in DC While Netanyahu Vows 'Hell' on Gaza – Women & Children Bearing the Brunt of the Carnage In a shocking turn of events, two Israelis have been killed in Washington D.C., while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to vow a devastating assault on Gaza. Tragically, it's the women and children of Gaza who are bearing the brunt of the violence, with 70% of the casualties being civilians. Piers Morgan now acknowledges the situation in Gaza as genocide, while Shmuley falsely claims it's 'open season on Jews.' The reality is, Israel has declared 'open season' on Palestinians, and this tragic path of destruction began long before the current escalation.

Part 1: The Rothschild Declaration

Part 2: The Wrong Enemy

Part 3: The Six Million

Part 4: The Danger Of Democracy

Part 5: The Way Of Deception

Part 6: The War Of Terror

Part 7: The Highest Art Of Warfare

Part 8: The Great Replacement

Part 9: The Jew World Order

Children and the elderly are dying from starvation in Gaza, says the health minister—UN spokesperson says about 90 aid trucks have entered Gaza, but the Palestinian Red Crescent says deliveries have not arrived.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/22/children-elderly-dying-starvation-gaza-health-minister