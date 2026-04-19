Omid’s Substack

The Butcher’s Bill: Trump, Netanyahu, and the Indiscriminate Carnage in Iran – A War Crime for the Ages

As grainy footage floods the internet—charred desks in a Tehran classroom, blood-soaked hospital beds amid rubble, and the gutted halls of Iran’s finest universities—the mask has finally slipped. What the United States and Israel have unleashed on Iran is not “precision strikes” or “targeted operations.” It is a deliberate, industrial-scale slaughter of…