THEY NEED TO BE ROUNDED UP AND TRIED FOR THEIR CRIMES--- WHEN FOUND GUILTY-- WE NEED TO INJECT THEM WITH THEIR POISON DIRECTLY UNTIL THEY DIE.—MUST WATCH !! - Kristen Meghan who served in the Air Force blows the whistle on Geoengineering.—- Best known for his work on the science, technology, and public policy of solar geoengineering, David led the development of Harvard's Solar Geoengineering—https://www.bitchute.com/video/NGZyETCvXubq/?list=notifications&randomize=false —

David Keith—The Keith Group—https://keith.seas.harvard.edu › people › david-keith https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Keith_(physicist)

Bookmark this. Keep this. Remember this. Watch it often. Grasp it. Believe it. And never forget it.—- Repost- Jeffrey Sachs, a renowned economist, argued during a Cambridge Union Q&A that US actions heightened tensions leading to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized NATO's eastward expansion, dismissed Russian security concerns, and US support for Ukraine's 2014 political upheaval as key provocations. Sachs criticized the US for neglecting diplomatic solutions, like the Minsk agreements, and for escalating the conflict through military aid to Ukraine. #usa #ukraine #russia #jefferysachs #geofferypyatt#jakesullivan#zelensky#kyiv #theworld #theworld_2080 #cambridgeunion #europe—- https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTBPbFjelFwA/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Why The Court In The Hague Is Right - Netanyahu Is Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity? https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BHvVKrSn8vO/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Pentagon Data Shows Heart Failure ‘Spiked’ Nearly, 1,000% Among Pilots In 2022—https://www.bitchute.com/video/5K2fL72EfbNA/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Did you know Matt Gaetz grew up in the house "The Truman Show" was filmed in? In this video, we talk about this and other strange things that tell us all we need to know about how strange this world really is. Something Strange is Happening to Our Timeline. Predictive Programming?

************************1890’—Book Entitled ‘The Last President’************************

"...The entire East Side of New York City is in a state of uproar. Mobs of vast size are organizing under the lead of anarchists and socialists, and threaten to plunder and despoil the houses of the rich who have wronged and oppressed them for so many years." --From The Last President, 1896

1900, or The Last President, by INGERSOLL LOCKWOOD, is a surrealistic 1896 novel, where Americans are protesting a corrupt election process while the president's hometown of New York City fears the republic’s collapse after the transition of presidential power. If this reminds you of the attitudes after the 2016 Trump presidential win, you are not alone.

During 2017, this book, as well as Lockwood's two children's books, The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger (1890) and Baron Trump's Marvellous Underground Journey (1893), drew attention due to its uncanny connections with President Trump and his family.

Does this book foresee Donald Trump as the last president of the republic as we know it? Is this a bizarre coincidence or prophetic? Let the reader decide.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OnlADtpWfk0Z/?list=notifications&randomize=false