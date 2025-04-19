Individuals do not cancel NATO membership. NATO membership is a state-level commitment, meaning individual citizens cannot leave. The North Atlantic Treaty outlines the process for a member state to withdraw, requiring a one-year notice to the U.S. government after 20 years of the treaty being in force.

How do I remove a NATO member?

The formal process is stated in article 13 of the Treaty. This says that any country that wants to leave must send the United States (as the depositary state) a "notice of denunciation", which the U.S. would then pass on to the other Allies. After a one-year waiting period, the country that wants to leave would be out.