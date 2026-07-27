NARCISSISM TO THE 100TH DEGREE
In this Grayzone discussion, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté dissect a new State Department report released under Secretary of State Marco Rubio—“Cuba, the Capital of 21st Century Communism”—which they call an AI-generated, paranoid McCarthyite pamphlet that blacklists antiwar activists, left-wing groups, and figures ranging from 1960s radicals and Code Pink to the DSA, Zohran Mamdani, and streamer Hasan.
Heavily focused on decades-old history and tenuous connections, the report is framed by the hosts as primarily designed to portray Cuba as an existential threat (despite the U.S. blockade causing its humanitarian crisis) in order to justify military intervention, while secondarily aiming to neutralize domestic socialism and dissent.