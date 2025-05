STOP WITH THE BLAME THE REPUBLICAN DEMOCRAT BOOGEYMEN ALREADY, DONALD…YOU KNOW YOU GUYS ALL HANG OUT AFTER A DAY OF SCREWING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WITH YOUR BULLSHIT…IT’S NO LONGER WORKING… & BY THE WAY… PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR NOSE…IT’S GROWING AT AN EXPONENTIAL RATE OF SPEED…

BOO HOO…YOU ARE NO LONGER BROTHERS IN CRIME? OH…SNAP!