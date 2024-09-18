Documentary-UK Government Already Heavily Involved in Senior Euthanasia Early In COVID Psy-Op - this documentary follows the trail of government criminality, as seniors are directly targeted for euthanasia, in order to produce windfall monetary surpluses for the government. Click here to watch.

https://odysee.com/@hamyigh:c/A-Good-deathyA5VXIdusFYtxk_06_973669655d06c3370d88e0a13d6e7e59_video_480p_converted:c

How Much Government Profit Is There In Public Euthanasia? - for people who want a straight answer, regarding that question, this article was written for them. Click here to read.

Hospitals Paid to Kill Covid Patients - Russell Blaylock, M.D. https://www.bitchute.com/video/PtchuwlBUzvE/