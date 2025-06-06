Maat's Mail

025 - TGA Admits Risks Outweigh Benefits for Covid jabs in kids

Along with Julian Gillespie of Jules On The Beach and Katie Ashby-Koppens, I spent a big chunk of 2021 and 2022 in the Federal and High Court trying to put forward ~2000 pages of evidence asserting that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs (in particular) were not safe or effective for children…