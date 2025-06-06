MURDER BY DEPOPULATION DEATH JAB & COVER-UP...
WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack
New VAERS Updated Today June 6th, Now They Are Also Scrubbing The Follow-up Data From Last Month!
VAERS is a bunch of shysters…
4 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Closed VAERS
Maat's Mail
025 - TGA Admits Risks Outweigh Benefits for Covid jabs in kids
Along with Julian Gillespie of Jules On The Beach and Katie Ashby-Koppens, I spent a big chunk of 2021 and 2022 in the Federal and High Court trying to put forward ~2000 pages of evidence asserting that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs (in particular) were not safe or effective for children…
16 hours ago · 43 likes · 21 comments · Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
Maryanne Demasi, reports
FDA exposed - hundreds of drugs approved with no proof they work
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved hundreds of drugs without proof they work—and in some cases, despite evidence they cause harm…
a day ago · 165 likes · 26 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
BREAKING: mRNA Shots Induce Cancer-Linked Bone Marrow Reprogramming Within Weeks
The study titled, Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, was just published in Current Molecular Medicine…
a day ago · 216 likes · 64 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Dee’s Substack
Covid Logic 2025
Cognitive Distortion, Dysfunction, or Dissonance otherwise known as Covid Logic 2025 or a ‘psychotic break with reality…
3 days ago · 74 likes · 50 comments · Dee Dee
Dee’s Substack
Don't Shed On Me!
Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE…
3 days ago · 70 likes · 131 comments · Dee Dee
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
BREAKING: Prion-Like Amyloid Fibrils Found in 3-Year-Old Born Lifeless After In-Utero Pfizer mRNA Injection Exposure
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
5 hours ago · 84 likes · 41 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH