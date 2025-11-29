MURDER BY ANY OTHER NAME IS ISRAEL...
George’s Newsletter
Filmed Executions Lay Israel’s Rot Bare
Somewhere in the darkness of Israel’s evil must exist some humanity - no matter how small?George’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
20 hours ago · 84 likes · 12 comments · George Hazim
The Dissident
UN Report: Gaza Genocide Caused The 'Worst Economic Collapse Ever Recorded'.
A new report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), found that Israel’s genocide in Gaza destroyed all aspects needed for a functioning society, creating the worst economic collapse ever recorded…
3 days ago · 53 likes · 2 comments · The Dissident
Palestine Will Be Free
'Hero in Gaza': Lurid Israeli video claims doctor lured into a 'trap and deceived' before abduction
A short video released by unidentified sources has claimed that Dr. Marwan al-Hams was lured and deceived by a woman identified only as Charlotte, who pretended she was featuring him in a documentary in the lead-up to his abduction. Although its origins remain obscure, the video bears all the hallmarks of an Israeli intelligence operation, attempting to…
2 days ago · 113 likes · 14 comments · Palestine Will Be Free