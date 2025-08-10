https://rumble.com/v6x9dpu-majority-of-israelis-shrug-off-gaza-genocide.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Jimmy%20Dore%20Show

The pentagon is an infinite occult symbol — it is the center of a pentagram, and a pentagram fits perfectly inside a pentagon. Freemasons Are Phallic Worshippers!!!

“The word 'obelisk' literally means 'Baal's Shaft' or Baal's organ of reproduction. This should be especially shocking when we realize that we have a gigantic obelisk in our nation's capital known as the Washington Monument.”

SOURCE: Dr. Cathy Burns, Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated