mRNA...TO BIG TO FAIL?
Vernon’s Substack
Is this why so many doctors didn’t dare tell the truth about covid?
Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc…
Sage’s Newsletter
mRNA is too big to fail
“The Vaccines that saved us from Covid are now being used to help beat Cancer…
COVID Lockdown Model for Digital ID Deployment
Unacceptable Jessica
We know exactly how and why the DNA is in the Moderna and Pfizer vials
This past week has been epic for me. Not only did I have the extreme pleasure of working alongside Kevin McKernan and Charles Rixey at Medicinal Genomics, but we have pretty much confirmed how the DNA is in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID shot vials…
