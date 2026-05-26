The Satanist Crusade Nobody Is Talking About
Was Pete Hegseth just joking around when he authored ‘American Crusade’ in 2020 calling for a restoration of the Crusader ethos to revive the spirit of the effet western man? There is no denying that a hard right backlash can now be felt across the entire western world as a reaction to the extremes of woke-ism and Frankfurt School deconstruction… but ar…
a month ago · 7 likes · Matthew Ehret
TIR 8-4-2026
https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-04-08-evening-794eb4/