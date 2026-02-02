Sunday, February 1st - Ojai Ohana Team

ICE Expands Power of Agents to Arrest People Without Warrants via the New York Times: “An internal memo changed the standard from whether people are unlikely to show up for hearings to whether they could leave the scene.” - full article from New York Times

Earlier today, I joined MS NOW’s “Velshi” to talk about the need for defiance in this moment, but I also warn that the abuses of the lawless, fascist Trump regime, which fetishizes violence, will get worse before they get better. In this moment, we have a choice to make: America or Trump? The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Agent #1… in the photo above is Jesus Ochoa