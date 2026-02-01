The Catholic Connection

Candace then pivots to reading out an email she received from a Catholic woman - whose identity she’ll protect - in October that had disturbed her spiritually, which she’d initially filed away until she was ready to respond:

“Dear Candace,

Firstly, thank you and may God bless you and protect you for everything that you do. I pray for you every day and I thank God for you bringing the light of truth and Christ to this world.

I attended the memorial and I ended up sitting next to Father ____. He was actually the priest that flew with Erika to Utah. He was with her when they called her that Charlie did not make it. He prayed over him. She actually asked him to pray the rosary there at the hospital and he said the homily at the private funeral the Friday before the memorial.

Now, in hindsight, it is strange to me that he was just put in the crowd at the memorial, but then again, he may have wanted that. I was at the memorial having zero personal or prior involvement or engagement with Turning Point USA or anyone from there, and I ended up sitting next to Father ____ and then with Erika at mass the next day. I truly believe it is complete divine intervention.

I prayed at the time and each day afterwards exactly this: “God, I see and feel you are leading me. I know there is a purpose. I don’t know what it is or where you are taking me, but I’m following with complete surrender and faith to your holy will.”

I was watching your podcast as I’m finishing up work and I had to pause it when you played Alex Clark’s interview, because it honestly made my stomach hurt how untruthful what they were saying was, and I felt strong conviction to write you. I’ve never emailed a person I don’t know in my life but I’m following this conviction.

I spent a good eight hours sitting with Father ____ I’m shy generally and was sitting with empty seats around me in the third row from the stage. So when I saw the priest walking by and looking like he didn’t know where he was going, I said, “Hi, Father. I’m also Catholic. If you need a seat, this one’s empty.” Whether he wanted to or not, he sat down. He seemed like a holy priest, soft-spoken, but so sincere and genuine. He prayed in silence throughout and would smile and say, “Charlie wouldn’t believe this,” as he looked around the stadium.

It was like he was going through a roller coaster of emotions right there, where he shared stories of Charlie attending mass and him spending a lot of time with Erika and Charlie. As Erika was talking on stage, Father _____ held his hands towards her and was praying over her for protection and strength, tears going down his face.

From his stories and messages from Charlie that he showed me, it seemed like he was probably the closest person in that room to Charlie and to Erika. Yet, he was sitting with me like any other guest. Like I said, in hindsight, it just feels so off still. At some point during one of our conversations, we spoke about the daily mass at his parish because I wanted to go on Monday before I flew back to Chicago. He said the mass was at 8:30am

To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, but then I saw a text from him at 6:30am saying, “Hope to see you at mass.” I knew it was my sign to just make it work and go. There were about six people present when I got to the large church of _____. I sat in the first row, and I felt God’s presence so powerfully the entire mass that I couldn’t stop the tears from flowing. I didn’t cry at the memorial, but I wept quietly the entire mass. Afterward, I stayed to pray a while longer.

Lights were starting to turn off, and I looked back, and I noticed a tall bodyguard in the back along with Erika and a middle-aged woman that was sitting by her. At that moment, I went back to prayer and I said, “God, if you’d like for her and I to connect or speak, please bring us together. If not, I will pray for her and I’ll head out.” I did not want to disrupt her, but also I had an intense knowledge of how much God’s hand was present throughout the last two days.

A minute or two later, as I was still in prayer, I had a tap on my shoulder by a woman, I believe it was an assistant, who said, “Would you like to join Erika?” Candace, at that moment, I thought, “Okay, God, I hear you. I’ve never had so much peace while blindly surrendering to God’s will.” I hugged Erika. I sat next to her in the last pew, and I just had the most beautiful conversation.

She mentioned that Charlie went to mass with her there and that Father Don would open the church up for him there often when Charlie just wanted to pray and reflect without being disrupted, and that he was with her the entire time from Arizona to Utah in the hospital.

I’m listening to my conviction in sending this and I am hoping that the Holy Spirit and both of our guardian angels will direct this message as it is intended per God’s will. I have to say I felt more realness from Erika in my exchange with her in that church than from the memorial. I saw her at mass again on Tuesday. I ended up staying an extra day because I had relics from St. Paul that my mom wanted to give Erika flown there. I coordinated someone to fly it to me and then I gave it to her.”

The Money Con

Candace believes it was Stacie Sheridan that tapped the woman on her shoulder and gave her access to the grieving widow, and only because the woman was wealthy, “I knew that they had the woman clocked before she walked into the memorial. And I don’t think it was God that sat her three rows in.”

Candace had to respond to the woman and tell her she was targeted because she was rich. It’s always being Stacie’s job to find out everything about high net worth individuals before events and point them out to Charlie - she was hired because she’s brilliant at smelling money.

The Priest in the Middle

Candace showed the scripture text message from Charlie to the Priest - who was in a group chat with Charlie and Erika - that he’d received the day before Charlie’s death that he then shared with the woman: