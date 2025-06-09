https://open.substack.com/live-stream/34519

********** Curtis Yarvin’s Plot Against America********* THE ‘BEHIND THE SCENES’ TOP TECH OVERLORD

A Little Background: He is the reactionary blogger who calls for a monarch to rule America. Once, he seemed like a joke. Now the right is ready to bend the knee. SOURCE:https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2025/06/09/curtis-yarvin-profile

Curtis Guy Yarvin (born 1973), also known by the pen name Mencius Moldbug, is an American far-right political blogger and software developer. He is known, along with accelerationist philosopher Nick Land, for founding the anti-egalitarian and anti-democratic philosophical movement known as the Dark Enlightenment or neo-reactionary movement.

In his blog Unqualified Reservations, which he wrote from 2007 to 2014, and in his later newsletter Gray Mirror, which he started in 2020, he argues that American democracy is a failed experiment that should be replaced by an accountable monarchy, similar to the governance structure of corporations. He works behind the scenes, guiding the BIG tech overlords towards achieving the total occupation of America. JD Vance is one of them.

Yarvin has been described as a "neo-reactionary", "neo-monarchist," and "neo-feudalist" who "sees liberalism as creating a Matrix-like totalitarian system, and who wants to replace American democracy with a sort of techno-monarchy.

"I personally describe him as another NERD TRAITOR TO AMERICA & HER PEOPLE".

SOURCE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_Yarvin